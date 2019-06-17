Blood drive in Fort Pierre today in dire need of donors; Opportunity to donate tomorrow in Pierre

Vitalant will hold a blood drive Monday, June 17 from 12:30-6pm at the Pat Duffy Community Center in Fort Pierre. As of early morning, there were 30 open time slots. Donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh 110 pounds and be in good health. To make an appointment, call Sarah at 605-222-1909 or go to www.vitalant.org. Walk ins are also welcome.

Vitalant is also holding a blood drive in Pierre Tuesday, June 18 from 9:15am-3:15pm at the St. Mary’s Hospital South Commons Area. Donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh 110 pounds and be in good health. To make an appointment, call Jerrie at 605-224-3139 or go to www.vitalant.org. Walk ins are also welcome.