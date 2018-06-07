Blank Drafted by the Twins

  • Home > 
June 7, 2018
(goaugie.com)

 

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — In the 22nd round of the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft, the Minnesota Twins selected Augustana Baseball alum Jacob Blank to join their organization. Blank, who owns a 23-1 record as a starter and a school-record 220 career strikeouts, carried a 3.92 GPA with the Vikings and concluded his All-American career pitching Augustana to their first NCAA Division II College World Series Championship.


