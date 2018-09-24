Black Hills National Forest Releases Non-Motorized Trail Strategy

Black Hills National Forest officials have released a new non-motorized trail strategy.

US Forest Service spokesman Scott Jacobson says it provides a framework for the sustainable management of non-motorized trails across the forest.

Jacobson says the strategy tries to provide opportunities the public is asking for.

He says there are about 700 miles of motorized trails in the Black Hills National Forest and about 350 miles of non-motorized trails.

Jacobson says there’s becoming more demand for trails to use during the winter.

Jacobson says the strategy is based on information they received in the past year or so from non-motorized trail users.

The non-motorized trail strategy is available online at https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/blackhills/recreation/?cid=fseprd591959.

For more information on the Black Hills National Forest, visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/blackhills.