Black Hills FCU Makes Donation to South Dakota Discovery Center

Employees at Black Hills Federal Credit Union’s Pierre Member Service Center recently presented the South Dakota Discovery Center with a $500 donation in support of their annual fundraising campaign.
The South Dakota Discovery Center’s mission is to provide South Dakotans of all ages with scientific opportunities that encourage exploration and discovery. BHFCU’s donation will help the nonprofit provide even more hands-on learning experiences, including exhibit halls, classes and resources, for children, families and educators.
Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.