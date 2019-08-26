Black Hills FCU helps prepare students for school

The Drive provides more than 20,000 students in 17 communities across the Black Hills and South Dakota with the supplies they need for a successful school year. Educators distribute the supplies to students as needed, said Heidi Bulman, community development officer at BHFCU.

To gather the necessary supplies, the Credit Union relies on donations from its members, the community and area businesses. Funds are also raised through a community-wide caramel roll sale and raffle. Additionally, their annual Bus-to-Business event gives area businesses and organizations the opportunity to contribute to the Drive by helping to fill a school bus with supplies.

In preparation for the 2019-2020 school year, BHFCU’s employees spent countless hours over the summer collecting, sorting and packaging supplies for area schools. The Drive is also supported by the Black Hills FCU Charitable Fund, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.