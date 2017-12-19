Bjorkman Calls Republican Rush to Pass Tax Reform “Harrowing”

PIERRE, SD- Republicans in Washington, DC, are rushing to pass their tax reform legislation and get it to the President’s desk before the end of the year.

During a stop in Pierre yesterday (Mon.), Democratic candidate for South Dakota’s US House seat Tim Bjorkman told DRG News the first major tax reform in 30 years shouldn’t be rushed.

Several national polls show most Americans surveyed don’t support the bill and also think their taxes will actually go up, not down. Bjorkman says that should tell Congress that constituents aren’t happy with the process being used.

The House is expected to vote today (Tues.). The Senate may vote today or tomorrow (Wed.).

Photo credit: Amanda Bachmann