Bismarck Beats Post 8 Again

June 30, 2018
By: Rod Fisher (gc.com)

 

MINOT, N.D. – Bismarck scored early and often as they downed the Pierre Post 8 American Legion baseball team 11-2 in the opening game of a weekend tournament in Minot, N.D. Bismarck scored 10 runs in the first inning before Pierre shut the door. Both teams had 9 hits and both squads committed 4 errors in the game. Austin Hoss had a pair of hits and Peyton Zabel drove in a run for Pierre. Dawson Puepke took over in relief in the first inning and limited Bismarck to 1 run the rest of the way. Pierre falls to 11-12 on the season with two more games today in the tournament in Minot.


