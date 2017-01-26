Bischoff’s Ravine Creek Ranch March 4th

Bischoff’s Ravine Creek Ranch: Production Sale Saturday, March 4th at 1 pm CT in Huron Bid online at www.TheLivestockLink.com Selling: 50 yearling bulls

10 two-year old bulls

25 registered heifers

20 commercial heifers

50 F1 baldy heifers For more information: Call 605-352-5530

email: ravinecr@santel.net

Like on Facebook- RavineCreekRanch. www.ravinecreekranch.com

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.