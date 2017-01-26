Bischoff’s Ravine Creek Ranch March 4th

Bischoff’s Ravine Creek Ranch: Production Sale
Saturday, March 4th at 1 pm CT in Huron
Bid online at www.TheLivestockLink.com
Selling:
- 50 yearling bulls
- 10 two-year old bulls
- 25 registered heifers
- 20 commercial heifers
- 50 F1 baldy heifers
For more information:
- Call 605-352-5530
- email: ravinecr@santel.net
- Like on Facebook- RavineCreekRanch. www.ravinecreekranch.com
