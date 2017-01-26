Bischoff’s Ravine Creek Ranch March 4th

  • Home > 
January 26, 2017

 

Bischoff’s Ravine Creek Ranch:  Production Sale
Saturday, March 4th at 1 pm CT in Huron 
Bid online at www.TheLivestockLink.com 
Selling:  
  • 50 yearling bulls
  • 10 two-year old bulls
  • 25 registered heifers
  • 20 commercial heifers
  • 50 F1 baldy heifers
For more information:

