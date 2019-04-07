Bill Pistulka Track Meet Held in Winner

WINNER, S.D. – A number of area high school track and field squads competed in the Bill Pistulka Meet hosted by Winner on Saturday. Stanley County competed and had a good day. Madysen Titze finished second in the

shot Put and 3rd in the discus for the Stanley County girls. Mady Handel of Chamberlain won both of those events. Avany Long won the Long Jump and the 300 meter and 100 meter hurdles for the Cubs. Allison Hough won the 1600 and 3200 meter runs while Kinzy Evans won the 800 meters and Caysee Quinn took the 400 meter dash for the Cubs. Chamberlains 4×400 girls relay team was also a winner on the day. In the boys division, Stanley Counties JD Carter won twice on the track winning the 100 and 200 meter dashes to lead the Buffalos. Evan Nordstrom captured first for Stanley County in the 300 meter hurdles while Stanley Counties 1600 sprint medley relay team also crossed the finish line first. Brady Hoftizer won the Shot Put while teammate Tracy Nielson took second in both the Shot Put and Discus. There were n team points kept in the meet. Results are below.

ResultsBP2019