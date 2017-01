Bieber Red Angus Ranch: Annual Bieber Fever Sale Thursday, March 2nd at 12:30 CT at the Ranch near Leola Selling: 350 Red Angus Bulls

15 Black/Red Angus Bulls

10 Red Angus Simmental Hybrid Bulls Sale online at www.DVAuction.com For catalog/information 605-439-3628 www.BieberRedAngus.com

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.