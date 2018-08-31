Bid Process Starting for Storm Shelter in Pierre’s Griffin Park

The Pierre City Commission has approved the bid seeking process for a storm shelter in Griffin Park.

City FEMA coordinator Gidget Palmer says the $600-thousand structure will be able to be used for more than just protection from a storm.

She says weather in 2018 shows the need for the storm shelter.

While FEMA has helped fund the building of storm shelters all around South Dakota, Palmer says this will be the first of its kind in the state.

Palmer says this will be the first fully protected shelter in the Pierre parks system with federal and state dollars covering the majority of the cost.

The 24-hundred square foot structure will be located in Griffin Park between the tennis courts and Washington Avenue.

More than 18-hundred people live within about a half a mile of the shelter location. Palmer expects the bid to be awarded by the end of September, with construction being completed next year.