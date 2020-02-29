BHSU Wins Rivalry Game and Co Champ of RMAC

RAPID CITY, S.D – A big second half lifted the Black Hills State University men’s basketball team over the in state rival South Dakota School of Mines in a final second thriller. The Yellow Jackets took the win 59-58 to finish out the regular season 20-8 and 17-5 in the RMAC. The Green and Gold finished tied with Dixie State for first in the Regular Season and are officially regular season CO-RMAC Champions. Joel Scott drained a 3-pointers and drew a foul with 1 second remaining. He made the Free Throw to give BHSU the win. Scott lead the team with 19 points, shooting 75 percent on the night (8-12). He also pulled down seven boards. This is the first regular season RMAC Championship title for the men’s basketball team, and for any BHSU athletic team, in the NCAA Division II era. The Green and Gold will host at least the first round of the RMAC tournament on Tuesday Night as the number two seed. Dixie State will get the number one seed as they beat BHSU head to head. BHSU will host the 7th seed, South Dakota Mines once again on Tuesday in the opening round of the posst season tournament.