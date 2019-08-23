BHSU Names Assistant Athletic Director

SPEARFISH, S.D. – Athletic Director Jhett Albers announced that Thayer Trenhaile will be the next Assistant Athletic Director for External Operations. Trenhaile comes to BHSU from Daktronics where he worked as an Account Service Manager. Prior to that, he worked in the restaurant industry. Trenhaile, a South Dakota native, earned his Masters of Business Administration from the University of Sioux Falls. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree from South Dakota State University, where he also was a four-year member of the Jackrabbit football team.