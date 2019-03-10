BHSU Falls in RMAC Championship Game

GOLDEN, COLO.—The 2019 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) Men’s Basketball Tournament concluded tonight as the No. 7 seeded New Mexico Highlands upended No. 4 seed Black Hills State to win its programs first RMAC Tournament Title by a score of 79-66. Gerard Davis and Raquan Mitchell helped lead the Cowboys to the Championship scoring 21 and 17 points respectively. Cowboy’s Nnamdi Okoro was one point away from posting a double-double recording 12 rebounds and nine points. The Yellow Jackets were led by a trio of scorers who scored over 10 points led by Makaleb McInnis who netted 16 points. Black Hills State’s Tyler Oliver was one point away from recording a double-double with 10 rebounds and nine points. Black Hills State competed in its first RMAC Tournament Title game.