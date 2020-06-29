BHSU Calls Off July Sports Camps

SPEARFISH – Black Hills State has cancelled its sports camps for July because of ongoing COVID-19 concerns. In a statement, BHSU Athletic Director Jhett Albers said, “Due to the nature of competitive sports and the current challenges to provide safe social distancing within those sports activities at this time within the current COVID landscape, we feel it is in the best interests for the health, safety, and well-being of all involved to make this decision. We look forward to a time in the not too distant future when we will be able to safely provide youth sports camps again on our campus.”