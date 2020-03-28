BHSU Athlete Earns RMAC Field Athlete of the Year Award

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. – Black Hills State University track and field athlete Kyla Sawvell has been named the 2019-2020 Indoor RMAC field athlete of the year. Sawvell, a sophomore from Wall, SD, won the Indoor RMAC Championships in the weight throw and shot put. She won the weight throw by over half a meter with a top throw of 18.09 meters. She followed that performance up with a top throw of 14.50 meters in the shot put. On the BHSU top ten lists, her tosses put her number two all time in the weight (18.54m), and number four all time in the shot (14.50m). She qualified for the 2020 NCAA D2 Indoor Track and Field national championships and was slated to compete in both the shot put and weight throw before the Championships were cancelled.