Beverly Straight 1930 – 2019

HIGHMORE, SD – Beverly M. Straight, 88 years, 1 month, and 10 days, passed away Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at the Highmore Health in Highmore, S.D.

Funeral Service will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, January 14, 2019 at the United Methodist Church, Highmore with Pastor Kippy Udehn officiating. Burial will follow at the Highmore Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m., Sunday, January 13, 2019 followed by a 7:00 p.m. prayer service, all at Luze Funeral Home, Highmore.

Beverly Marie Vopat was born November 29, 1930 to Edward William and Elizabeth Daisy (Brick) Vopat at the Hatfield’s Maternity Home in Seneca, South Dakota. Bev grew up in Union Township, Hyde County and the youngest of three girls. She received her elementary education at Rice Lake School in Union Township, traveling three miles to school on horseback. She graduated from Highmore High School in 1948. After high school, Bev began working for First State Bank as a teller. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Leland Straight on September 24, 1950 at the United Methodist Church in Highmore, South Dakota. To this union, two children were born: Gary Lee and Lynn Marie.

She spent all her life in Hyde County. She was a member of the United Methodist Church, American Legion Auxiliary, and the American Heart Association. She was very passionate about her flower garden each spring and loved the many colorful blooms.

Her greatest joy in life was her family. She was always there to support her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren in whatever activities they were involved in. She especially loved it when the great grandkids came to visit. She would just “light up” and watch them. She was an avid Minnesota Twins and Highmore Pirate fan. There was always a ball game on her television.

Lee and Bev celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary on September 24, 2018 with the whole family in attendance. They felt they were truly blessed.

Her memory will be cherished by her loving husband, Leland of Highmore; children: Gary (Marile) Straight of Gregory and Lynn (Dan) Pekarek of Highmore; five grandchildren: Sarah Straight of Rapid City, Jim (Halie) Straight of Shade Hill, Dave (Jill) Straight of Parkston, Lindy (Russ) Uttecht of Wolsey, and Scott (Brandi) Pekarek of Highmore; nine great grandchildren: Lainey, Kendal, and Shae Uttecht, Gracelyn, Henlee, and Fletcher Straight, Ryder and Avery Pekarek, and Owen Straight; one sister, Nadine Day of Highmore, and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Eileen Bortness.

