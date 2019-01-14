Beverly Smith 1938 – 2019

PIERRE, SD – Beverly L. Smith, 80, of Pierre died January 11th at Pierre Care and Rehab Center. Services will be Wednesday, January 16th at 11:00 am, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Pierre with burial at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, January 15th at Isburg Funeral Chapel from 5-6pm with a 6pm prayer service.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Isburg Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com

Beverly was born September 4, 1938 in Mobridge, SD to Frank and Lorena (Lenhert) Vojta. She grew up in Glenham, SD and graduated from Glenham High School and continued her education at Mt. Marty College in Yankton for 3 years. Bev married James P. Smith on August 6, 1962 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mobridge and to this union 4 children were born; Rebecca, Rhonda, Rachael and Jeffrey.

Beverly and Jim lived in several cities in South Dakota and moved to Pierre in 1976. Bev was an amazing wife and mother.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Jim of Pierre; 4 children, Rebecca (Mark) Szucs of Amherst, OH, Rhonda (Al) Soto of Washington, DC, Rachael (Cecil) Wallace of Columbus, OH and Jeffrey (Mary) Smith of Pierre; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Beverly is preceded in death by her parents and 3 brothers, Frank, Ramon and Ralph Vojta.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be directed to Missouri Shores in Beverly’s name.