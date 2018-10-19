Beverly Clown 1937 – 2018

IRON LIGHTNING, SD – Beverly Marie Clown, 81, of Iron Lightning, passed away Monday, October 15, 2018 at I.H.S. Hospital, Eagle Butte.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. MDT, Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at Pioneer Hall, Dupree with Mother Margaret Watson presiding. Burial will follow in the Dupree City Cemetery, Dupree. A wake service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Monday, October 22, 2018 at Pioneer Hall, Dupree with a procession from the 2-mile at 4:00 p.m.

Beverly was born on June 9, 1937 in Dupree, SD to Jobe In The Woods and Ellen (Condon) In The Woods.

She spent most of her childhood in Cherry Creek, SD. She loved spending time with her Grandma Sophie and Aunt Julie. She, and her family, then relocated to Dupree, SD. Dupree is where she would meet her true love, Blaine Clown.

Beverly and Blaine married on October 27, 1956. They had 8 children: Charlene, Floyd, Blaine Jr., Douglas, Mary Ellen, Donald, Doreen, and Sheila. They made their home in the Iron Lightning area; later moving to Dupree and Eagle Butte. Then in 1978, they made their permanent home in Iron Lightning for the rest of their lives.

Beverly enjoyed many hobbies. She would sew quilts, baby blankets, bags, shawls, dance regalia, and doll clothes for her grandchildren’s dolls. She loved challenging puzzles like word searches, and jig saw puzzles. She loved going for walks around the community, often checking on the Iron Lightning Episcopal Church, which she was active in and would leave offerings. She was part of the Episcopal Women’s Guild. She loved going to Bingo with her husband, Blaine, and when he passed she would bring her grandkids with her. She was also an avid lottery player. She loved storytelling, often reminiscing about the old days. She loved watching Professional Bull Riding on TV, and her favorite rider was Guilherme Marchi. She often attended powwows with her granddaughters. She participated in Sundances, and later helped her family in ceremonies. She was a pipe carrier and has passed it to her granddaughter, Blayne.

She had many occupations on the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe. She was an Emergency Medical Technician, rode with the ambulance crew, Maternal Child Health worker, later becoming a Community Health Representative for many years. She was also a preschool bus driver. She also served on the CRST Hiring Board as district one representative. She was honored by the Oglala Lakota College as a Preserver of the Lakota Language.

Beverly instilled Lakota values in her children and grandchildren; and several of them participate in powwows. She became the matriarch of her family during family gatherings, events, and naming ceremonies. She was the family genealogist. She traveled to Pierre and other reservations to research probates and historic records to create an accurate family tree for future generations. She felt it very important for her future grandchildren to learn where they came from and to be proud of it.

Beverly was a sweet, gentle soul. She loved her family. She encouraged her children to have love in their hearts, to help each other, and to help others as well. She adored her grandchildren, she wanted them to be loved and taken care of, “They are God’s children.”

Those awaiting in Heaven, father, Jobe In the Woods; husband, Blaine E. Clown, Sr.; daughters: Mary Ellen Clown and Doreen Clown; hunka son, Joe Tiona; grandchildren: Jenni War Eagle, Courtney (Coco) Curley, and Buca Blue Thunder; brothers: Blaine In The Woods, Robert (Bobby) In The Woods, and Byron In The Woods; sister, Barbara In The Woods; and niece, Eleta In The Woods.

Beverly is survived by her children: Charlene Red Thunder, Floyd Clown, Blaine E. Clown Jr., Douglas War Eagle, Donald Red Thunder, and Sheila Red Thunder; hunka children: Valerie (Danny) Curley, and Steve (Darlene) Vance; grandchildren: Derrick Molash, Sarah Molash, Kyle Clown, Ptan Clown, Kaci Clown, Ian Red Thunder, Clayton “Swayze” Kennedy, Blayne Kennedy, Christine Kennedy, Luther Blue Thunder, Delaine Blue Thunder, and Julie Blue Thunder; great grandchildren: Gabrielle Molash, Wren Molash, Audianna Molash, Savannah Kraskey, Payton Stimac, Amiya Different Horse, Neon Different Horse, Isaiah Red Thunder; siblings: Bernard (Bernice) Woods, Bessie (Clifford) Moudy, Burton In The Woods, Bentley In The Woods, Barney (Nancy) In The Woods, Bryce (Candace) In The Woods, Bernita In The Woods, and Belinda In The Woods; her cousin-sisters: LoveLeah In The Woods and Elizabeth Owl King; and she was blessed with many cousins, nieces, nephews, and relatives.

