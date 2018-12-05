Betty Rieger 1924 – 2018

PIERRE, SD – Isabel Elizabeth “Betty” Jancaterino Rieger, 94, of Pierre, passed away December 1, 2018 in Pierre, SD. Visitation will be held 5:00-7:00pm, Thursday, December 6, 2018 at the Feigum Funeral Home, concluding with a prayer service at 7:00pm.

Betty was born on October 30, 1924 to Rocco and Maria (Cappola) Jancaterino. Betty was a worker- no doubt. She worked for the State of South Dakota Department of Motor Vehicles until she retired. One to always stay busy, on weekends she worked for Rivercrest Manor (now Pierre Care and Rehabilitation Center). After retiring from the state she went full time again at the nursing home working every weekend plus… At the age of 89 she retired – finally.

Betty enjoyed painting pictures and giving them away. She loved her yard work and Bingo. But most of all were her Westerns. Elvis music was also a love in her life.

Grateful for having shared in her life are two daughters Linda (Richard) Culver and Judy (Jimmy) Carter, five grand children and five great grand children along with one sister, Madeline in Quincy, MA. Preceding in her passing was her son James, her parents, plus brothers and sister.