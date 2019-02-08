Betty Pevestorf 1932 – 2019

WESSINGTON, SD – Betty Pevestorf, 86, of Wessington, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019 at Lakeside Hospital in Omaha, NE.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, February 9, 2019 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Wolsey with Rev. Leonard Spiehs officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery, rural Wessington. A visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, February 8, 2019 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Wolsey.

Betty Mae Robertson Pevestorf was born in Wessington, SD on August 9, 1932 to Bud (Howard) and Mae (McInnis) Robertson. Betty lived on a farm south of Wessington in the Spring Lake area while growing up and graduated from Miller High School. She then joined her family in Portland, OR as they had moved there while she was attending high school. She moved back to South Dakota a few years later and lived with her grandmother, Alice McInnis, in the Rose Hill area and worked in Miller.

She met her husband, Harold, who lived with his parents a few miles away from her grandmother. They married on June 23, 1957 at her grandmother’s house and then moved to a farm south of Highmore. In 1960 they moved to a farm just north of Wessington where they operated a dairy for a number of years before semi-retiring. She remained on the farm after Harold’s passing for a few years and then relocated to Omaha, NE to be closer to family.

She was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church and of the Rose Hill extension club while it existed. She worked alongside her husband on the dairy farm.

She is survived by her children: Doreen (Dave) Biedermann of St Paul, MN, Gail (Wayne) Christensen of Laramie, WY, and Jean (Paul) Holtzen of Omaha, NE; four grandchildren: Matt Christensen of Frederick, CO, Jason (Kit) of Minot, ND, and Andrea and Cameron Holtzen of Omaha, NE; brothers and sisters: Kaye (Willie) McDonough of Cazenovia, WI, Nancy (Ron) Gedenberg of Mulino, OR, Jerry (Sharyl) Robertson of Portland, OR, Barbara Robertson of Portland, OR, and Denny (Sandy) Robertson of Boring, OR; brother-in-law, George Oldham of Bend, OR; sister-in-law, Carol Pevestorf of Huron, SD; aunt, Mary Rae Anson of Wessington; and a number of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by parents, Bud (Howard) and Mae McInnis Robertson; husband, Harold; brother, Donald Lee Robertson; sisters: Virginia Oldham and Mary Janet Robertson; and an infant brother.

Memorials can be directed to the Wessington Volunteer Fire and Rescue, or to the Wessington or Rose Hill Cemeteries.

Reck Funeral Home of Miller has been entrusted with Betty's arrangements.