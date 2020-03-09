Betty Jean Poeppl 1928 – 2020

GETTYSBURG, SD – Betty Poeppel, 91, of Gettysburg, passed away on March 6, 2020 at Avera Gettysburg Hospital.

A prayer service will be held at 5:00 p.m., Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Luce Funeral Home, Gettysburg, with visitation one-hour prior. Burial will be held at a later date at the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Gettysburg.

Betty Jean Lemler was born on December 12, 1928, in Gettysburg, South Dakota, to John and Matilda (Michalenko) Lemler. She grew up on a farm west of Hoven, South Dakota and graduated from Hoven High School in May 1946. After working for several years in Hoven, Betty married Herman Poeppel on June 8, 1948 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Hoven, South Dakota. To their marriage, six children were born.

Betty worked for several area businesses in Gettysburg: Evelyn’s, Jones Drug, Sears, Gettysburg Livestock, and the Assessor’s Office and Treasurer’s Office at the Potter County Courthouse.

Betty was a very good cook and always had homemade cookies, pies, and breads prepared for her family. She liked to sew, making dresses and costumes for her daughters. Her hobbies included gardening, embroidery, cross-stitching, square dancing, crosswords, reading, listening to country music and playing cards. She was a hard one to beat at gin rummy.

She enjoyed having her children come for a visit and especially cherished time spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. The family will remember and are blessed by Betty’s kindness to everyone she knew and the hard work she put into caring for her family.

Betty is survived by children; Dan Poeppel, Spearfish, SD, Louise (Greg) Kalicki, Newcastle, OK, Brenda (Don) Habbe, Rapid City, SD, Rob (Monica) Poeppel, Gettysburg, SD, and Bryan Poeppel, Farmington, MN; daughter-in-law, Julie Poeppel, Aberdeen, SD; grandchildren: Bob (Jami) Poeppel, Barb (Dave) Fritz, Adam Poeppel, Nathan Poeppel, Tara (Jesse) Vig, Sarah (Bryan) Robb, Rebecca (Tony) Althoff, Robyn Gates, Justin Gates, Ben (Megan) Habbe, Breanna (Nate) Jacobson, Eric Habbe, Colee Habbe, Anthony (Lindsey) Poeppel, Chelsey (Corey) Cronin, and Kaylee Poeppel; 17 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Betty Lemler, Aberdeen, SD; and a niece and three nephews.

She was preceded in death by her eldest son, Larry; her parents, John and Matilda Lemler; and her brother, James Lemler.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, PO Box 285, Gettysburg, SD 57442 or Avera Gettysburg Hospital, 801 E Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Betty’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)