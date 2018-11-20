Better Business Bureau offers tips for holiday shopping

Thanksgiving weekend is known as the biggest shopping weekend of the year, but the Better Business Bureau says in some instances, the huge savings aren’t a savings at all.

South Dakota BBB state director Jessie Schmidt says don’t rely on ads alone. Do price comparisons, examine the fine print, research companies and compare prices before opening your wallet.

She says know what the store’s return policy is before you leave the premises.

Schmidt says although Black Friday is still the busiest shopping day of the year for brick-and-mortar stores, over the past few years, Black Friday is no longer a single day event. It lasts for a week.

Schmidt says if you can report possible scams at bbb.org/scamtracker.

Other general tips from the Better Business Bureau are available at bbb.org or 1-800-649-6814.

Hear more from Schmidt on holiday shopping precautions in the KGFX Beyond the Mic podcast. It’s available for free through Podbean, Spotify, Google Play or iTunes.

With online sales taking a bigger piece of the holiday shopping pie, BBB wants to remind you to be mindful of your online transactions and to know your rights.