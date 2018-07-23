Best of the West Horseshoe Tournament Held in Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. – Two horseshoe tournaments were held in Pierre this past weekend – Best in the West I and II. Pitchers from North Dakota, Watertown, White Owl, Spearfish, Midland, Blunt, Ft. Pierre, and Pierre pitched in the tournament. Carl Chambers was the tournament champion both days. Chambers won the A division while Jean McNichols was first both days in the B division and Chase Humphrey of Pierre was the C Division champion for both days of the Best of the West Horseshoe Pitching competition.

Best in the West I & II July 2018