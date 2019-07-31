Best of the West Horseshoe Tournament Held In Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. – There were two horseshoe tournaments held in Pierre at Griffin Park on July 20-21. Due to the World Horseshoe Tournament going on in Texas at the same time, there was a small turnout but it did take away from some fantastic pitching by the players. On Saturday, Billy Markwed of Midland won the Best in the West 1 tournament finishing ahead of Roland Klienschmidt of Harrold. Chance Humphrey of Pierre was third. On Sunday, the Best in the West II tournament was held and Humphrey won that tournament finishing ahead of runner up James Benton of Ft. Pierre. Carlene Barber of Pierre finished third and Roland Kleinschmidt of Harrold was 4th. The next horseshoe tournament being held in Pierre will be the state tournament that the Pierre Horseshoe Club will be hosting August 24 and 25 at the Horseshoe Pits in Griffin Park.

(Pictured Saturday Winners L to R Billy Markwed, Roland Klienschmidt, Chance Humphrey Courtesy Photo)

(Pictured Sunday Winners L to R Chance Humphrey, James Benton, Carlene Barber, Roland Kleinschmidt Courtesy Photo)