Bernice Parmely 1938 -2019

MILLER, SD – Bernice Parmely, 80, of Miller, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Society in Miller.

Funeral service will be 2:30 p.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Miller with Rev. Max Miller officiating. Burial will be at G.A.R. Cemetery, Miller. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, March 22, 2019 with a 7:00 p.m. prayer service with Rev. Brian Jones officiating, all at the church.

Bernice Ethel Christensen was born December 11, 1938 in Montrose, South Dakota to Mary (Mustar) and Henry Christensen. She graduated from Montrose High School in 1956. In 1958, she graduated with her two year teaching degree from General Beadle State Teachers College. In 1973, she graduated with her Bachelor’s Degree from Dakota State College. She taught for 38 years in the Miller School District before retiring; returning part-time for several years after.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Miller; South Dakota Education Association, Easter Star Crescent #4 Miller, and was in the Lutheran Ladies Quilting Group.

Bernice was always busy reading, knitting, crocheting, or sewing. She was a world class knitter, knitting numerous baby blankets, wash rags, scarves, and always trying a new knitting project. She was very active in the Lutheran Quilting Group until the last few months. Many Christmas’s we would receive a new craft/knitting project she had hand made that year, such as sweaters, snowmen, burlap wreaths, stockings, blankets, scrubbies, or dish rags. Our family will cherish the numerous handmade items she gifted us with. We love them!

On February 2, 1963 she married Robert “Bob” Schubloom. He was killed in an accident on November 30, 1977. Bernice was united in married to Merlyn Parmely on July 13, 1979, upon which she was blessed with a ready-made family. They enjoyed camping, fishing, and going to the river and the Black Hills.

Survivors include her step-children: Mike (Roxanne) Parmely of Harrold, Sandra (Neil) Stevens of Miller, Rod (Jean) Parmely of Watertown, and Jeff (Margie) Parmely of Miller; grandchildren: Brad Parmely, Eric Parmely, Grady Oakley, Cole (Sierra) Oakley, Jessica (Eric) Oolman, Casie Stevens, Andrea (Matthew) Jones, Clate (Jessica) Stevens, Jay (Courtney) Parmely, Jen (Derek) Degen, Tara Parmely, and Trevor Parmely; great grandchildren: Joslynn, Montana, Jerzy and Tatum Parmley; Grey Oakley; Brayden and Jace Oolman; Mia and Rowdy Jones; Owen Stevens; Beckham and Reese Parmely; and Gabriella Degen; brother: Dean (Judi) Christensen; and sister-in-law: Nancy Christensen (Ray) Alsgaard.

She was preceded in death by her husbands: Merlyn Parmely and Bob Schubloom; her parents; and brother, Henry Jr.

