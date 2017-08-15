Benefit Concert for Avera Cancer Institute- Helmsley Center Challenge August 20th Featuring The “Pierre 4″

PIERRE SD – The Pierre 4 which consist of Larry Lyngstad, Patrick Baker , Michael Pangburn and Mike Gibson were in studio to inform and entertain KGFX listeners and Morning show host Scott Lane about the upcoming Concert to be held August 2oth. The Pierre 4 performed a short song and let everyone know the concert is to be held at First Congregational UCC Church at 3pm at 123 North Highland. http://www.drgnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Pierre-4-Hemsley-Fundraiser-8-15-17.mp3

