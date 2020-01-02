Ben Hart 1963 – 2019

HIGHMORE, SD – Bennett Joseph Hart, 56, of the rural Highmore/Harrold South Dakota area passed away Sunday morning December 29, 2019 after a courageous battle against cancer. He was at home surrounded by his family when he departed on his journey to Heaven to meet his Lord and Savior.

Funeral Mass will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Church in Stephan with Father Christianus Hendrik, celebrant. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the funeral service.

Ben was born January 8, 1963 in Pierre, South Dakota to Richard and Lois Hart. He attended Snake Butte Grade School south of Harrold, and Highmore High School – graduating in 1981. After graduation Ben attended Sturgis Area Vo- Tech School.

Ben’s life was dedicated to running the family ranch. He was a kind, hard-working humble man who loved his family and his work. He went about his life in a very quiet and unassuming manner but was at the same time the rock that held us all together. He was never married, but his nieces and nephews all looked to him as a father figure. He was an extremely talented craftsman…building his own house, a barn, a calving shed, a small oil shop and most recently a large machine shop which was his pride and joy. He did everything to perfection and was the heart and soul of the home place. If there was a question to be answered or a problem to be solved Ben could do it. He took great pride in his place and his cattle, and we took great pride in him. His void will be impossible to fill, but we know he lives on with us each and every day…and we will continue to ask him questions as we go.

He is survived by his parents, Richard and Lois Hart; brother, Leo Hart of the home; four sister: Teresa (Sissy) Hart of Highmore, Julie (Shane) Cowan of Pierre, Janet (Chuck) Hoss, and Lori (Craig) Latham of Goodwell, Oklahoma; one nephew, Jade (Brittany) Cowan; three nieces: Sunni Cowan (Alex Johnson), Chaney (Tyrel) Larsen, and Sadie Latham; one great niece, Veda Cowan; two great nephews, Charlie Larsen and Bennett Cowan; and many dear friends and relatives.

Ben has gone before us to prepare a place in Heaven. His final resting spot will be by the cross he built on top the hill overlooking the ranch.

The family would like to thank all friends and neighbors and Ben had a special place in his heart for the nurses and doctors who cared for him at the Helmsley Center in Pierre. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials to be used towards cancer care support.

Luze Funeral Home of Highmore has been entrusted with Ben’s arrangements. visit www.familyfuneralhome.net