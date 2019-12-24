“Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner” Campaign Reaches Over One Billion Consumers

The “Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner” campaign relaunched two years ago. Over that time, the campaign has reached more than one billion consumers with informative digital marketing and social media content. The campaign was developed by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and funded by the Beef Checkoff. The campaign is designed to encourage families to make more meals with nutritious and delicious beef, as well as to connect consumers with stories of the farmers and ranchers who raise real beef. The “Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner” brand is reaching consumers more frequently and effectively than it ever has. Market research shows people who are aware of “Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner,” are more likely to eat beef, do so more often, and they feel good about buying and preparing beef for their families. Laurie Munns is a cattle rancher from Utah and NCBA Federation Division Chair. She says, “For a brand to have a reach of more than one billion people in today’s crowded marketing environment is a major milestone. It’s clear that consumers want more information about beef, it’s nutrition profile, and the hardworking farmers and ranchers who raise the beef they eat.” The NCBA first introduced the “Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner” campaign 25 years ago.