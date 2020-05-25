Beef Checkoff recognizes farmers and ranchers for keeping beef on the table

As Americans fired up their grills for Memorial Day, the “Beef, It’s What’s for Dinner” campaign is highlighting the hard-working beef farmers and ranchers who make grilling season possible. They’re doing so in a new video, released on Memorial Day, that takes consumers on a dawn-till-dusk workday of raising beef, doing so in just 30 seconds. As the video ends, it proudly proclaims that “the summer grilling season is brought to you by beef farmers and ranchers.” The Federation Division at the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association says, “Beef sizzling on grills during the summer months has brought families together for generations.” The video, which will be shared throughout social and digital media, is just a glimpse into what’s coming this summer from the “Beef, It’s What’s for Dinner” campaign. This summer, the brand will focus on how grilling brings people together, be it physically or virtually, and will continue to recognize those who raise beef, starting with National Beef Burger Day on May 28.