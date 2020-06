PIERRE – Kirk Beebout has been named as the new girls’ basketball head coach for the Pierre Governors. Beebout has spent the last seven seasons as boys’ head coach at Hamlin, where he led the Chargers to an 83-70 record. He also has had success coaching AAU basketball. Beebout replaces Scott DeBoer, who recently resigned after seven seasons and is moving to Watertown, where his wife will become an elementary school principal.