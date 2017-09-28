Becks Excited for the Welcome Fireballers Will Receive in Pierre

PIERRE, S.D.- The Amazon TV “Fireball Run” series comes to Pierre tomorrow afternoon (Fri.).

Pierre residents Trace (tracy) Beck and Bryan Beck, a father-son duo, are representing Pierre in this cross country adventure that began September 22, 2017, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. They say they’ve had some fun tasks to complete.

The Becks say each town has welcomed the 40 teams with incredible fanfare and Trace says they are looking forward to the welcome the teams will get in Pierre and Fort Pierre.

Bryan says they also need people to vote for their Pierre Rockers team online.

Pierre is Day 7 of the eight-day adventure. The teams finish Saturday in Rapid City.

To learn more about The Fireball Run, visit the website www.fireballrun.com.