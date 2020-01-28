Beck serving as president-elect of the Board for SD Retailers

A Pierre businessman has been named President-Elect of the South Dakota Retailers Association Board of Directors.

Steve Beck of Beck Motor Company in Pierre has served on the board since 2011.

R.F. Buche of G.F. Buche Company based in Wagner was elected President and Eric Sinclair of Montgomery’s in Sioux Falls has been elected Secretary-Treasurer.

SDRA board members are responsible for setting policy, determining the organization’s legislative positions, and implementing membership programs and services.

Shane Conger of Hy-Vee in Watertown has been elected to his second three-year term on the SDRA Board of Directors.

Brett Hanson of Tri State Building Center in Sisseton has been elected to his second three-year term on the SDRA Board of Directors.

Nate Kessler of Lamont Companies in Aberdeen has been elected to his first three-year term.

Lori Lang of Dark Canyon Coffee in Rapid City was elected to a three-year term, after serving previously on the Association’s Services Corporation Board.

Angela Leiferman of Mid Dakota Meats in Winner has been elected to her first three-year term.

Scott McMacken of Papa John’s in Brookings has been elected to his second three-year term.

David Mickelson of Graham Tire in Sioux Falls has been elected to his first three-year term.

Nancy Savage of Child’s Play Toys in Sioux Falls has been elected to her first three-year term.

Scott Stern of Stern Oil Co. in Freeman has been elected to his first three-year term.

Hillarey Warner of HH Design in Britton has been elected to her first three-year term.

DeLon Mork of Dairy Queen in Madison was re-elected to a fourth one-year term on the Association’s Services Corporation Board. Mork served as the Association’s president in 2014.

Gary Cammack of Cammack Ranch Supply in Union Center was elected to a one-year term on the Association’s Services Corporation Board. Cammack served as the Association’s president in 2017 and 2018.

Outgoing board members include Terry Van De Walle of WR Hospitality in Sioux Falls who served as the Association’s president in 2019, and board member Dick Murphy of Mrs. Murphy’s Irish Gifts in Sioux Falls.

The SDRA Services Corporation Board oversees current SDRA member services and considers options for new services.