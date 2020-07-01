Beat the heat with hydrant parties in Pierre in July

The City’s Recreation Department is pairing up with the Pierre Fire Department to help the community stay cool this summer. Every Tuesday evening in July, the two departments will host neighborhood fire hydrant parties.

Mindy Cheap, City Recreation Superintendent, says that the fire hydrant parties are new to the summer recreation line-up this year.

“We’re always looking to try something new and different,” said Cheap. “With the COVID cloud hanging over all us, we really wanted to come up with something the whole family could look forward to.”

Fire Chief Ian Paul says that the Fire Department will be supplying oversized sprinklers.

“We’ll actually hook our fire trucks up to the hydrants and run the water through our hoses, essentially making a giant sprinkler,” said Paul

The giant sprinklers aren’t the only attraction. There will also be water balloons, super soakers, and popsicles to keep participants cool.

Cheap says that registration isn’t necessary.

“Just come to the party closest to your neighborhood!”

All parties will be held from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Locations and dates are below.

Steamboat Park

400 W. Missouri Ave.

Tuesday, July 7



Devine Park

1400 E. Franklin

Tuesday, July 14



LaBarge Park

700 North Maple

Tuesday, July 21



Harrison Park