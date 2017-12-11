Bearstops Faces Burglary, Other Charges After Sunday Night Incident

  • Home > 
December 11, 2017
By: Dakota Radio Group News & Farm

 

A Pierre woman faces burglary and other charges after an incident Sunday night.

According to the Pierre Police Department, Officers responded to the 200 block of S. Jefferson Avenue for a report of an intoxicated female causing a disturbance.

Upon arrival officers were led to a residence where they observed a door with broken glass and blood on the floor. Additional items of damaged property were observed and officers were able to enter the residence. Inside, officers located 36-year-old Amber Bearstops hiding in a closet. As officers attempted to detain Bearstops, she kicked one of them in the chest.

Bearstops was ultimately arrested for Burglary in the First Degree, Intentional Damage to Property $1000-$100,000 and Simple Assault against a Law Enforcement Officer. Bearstops was transported to the Hughes County Jail.


