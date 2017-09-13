BDC Volleyball Tournament Saturday in Ft. Pierre

FT. PIERRE, S.D. – The Big Dakota Conference Volleyball tournament will be played this Saturday in Ft. Pierre and hosted by Stanley County. 9 teams will be taking part in the tournament that will feature pool play and action on 3 courts. Miller, Todd County and Crow Creek make up Pool 1 and will play their pool games on the East Court at Parkview Gym. Winner, Mobridge-Pollock and McLaughlin will consist of teams in Pool 2 which will play in the Elementary Gym. Stanley County, Chamberlain and Cheyenne Eagle Butte will play in Pool 3 which will play on the west court of Parkview Gym. Games will begin at 10 am. Semi Finals and Finals of the tournament will be played in Parkview Gym.
Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.