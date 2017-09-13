BDC Volleyball Tournament Saturday in Ft. Pierre

FT. PIERRE, S.D. – The Big Dakota Conference Volleyball tournament will be played this Saturday in Ft. Pierre and hosted by Stanley County. 9 teams will be taking part in the tournament that will feature pool play and action on 3 courts. Miller, Todd County and Crow Creek make up Pool 1 and will play their pool games on the East Court at Parkview Gym. Winner, Mobridge-Pollock and McLaughlin will consist of teams in Pool 2 which will play in the Elementary Gym. Stanley County, Chamberlain and Cheyenne Eagle Butte will play in Pool 3 which will play on the west court of Parkview Gym. Games will begin at 10 am. Semi Finals and Finals of the tournament will be played in Parkview Gym.