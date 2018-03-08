BDC All Conference Boys Basketball Team Named

WINNER, S.D. – Three players from Crow Creek head up the Big Dakota Conference All Conference basketball team named Thursday. The three players from Crow Creek are Joe Sazue III. Luke Wells and Josiah Blue Arm. Three players from McLaughlin are also named to the All Conference Team. They are Will Brown Otter, Luke Brown Otter and Lex Farrell. Karst Hunter and Stephen Fernholz from Miller are All Conference selections as are Dayson Kohlus of Cheyenne Eagle Butte, Riggs Priebe of Chamberlain, Tom Zolt of Mobridge-Pollock, Aiden Bizarde of Todd County and Brady Fritz of Winner. Earning honorable mention honors were Louie Running Horse of Chamberlain, Henry Mullaney of Miller, David Espinoza of Todd County and Reese Cerney of Mobridge-Pollock. Crow Creek had a 6-1 conference record to win the Big Dakota Conference title for 2017-18.