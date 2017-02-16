BBQ Event coming up in July Get signed up Today!!!

PIERRE/FORT PIERRE SD – BBQ Master Steve Jonas stopped by the studio to visit with KGFX Morning Show Host Scott Lane about the upcoming BBQ Event to be held this summer in conjunction with the 4th of July weekend in Fort Pierre at the Expo Center. If you have what it takes to be the “King or Queen of BBQ” click below to listen for details on how to get registered or to be a sponsor of the event.
Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.