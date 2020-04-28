BBB Alert: Beware of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Stimulus Check Scams

Around 16 million people in the United States have lost their jobs as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

President and CEO of the Regional BBB Jim Hegarty reminds people the IRS will not reach out to you to for personal information in order for you to receive your federal stimulus money. He says the IRS already has your information so funds are being automatically deposited or checks are being sent out automatically. Any correspondence concerning economic stimulus funds from the IRS will come by U.S. mail.

The majority of Americans are not going to have to do anything at all to receive their stimulus money. If you filed a tax return for 2018 or 2019 and included your direct deposit information, no further action is needed. This includes seniors and retirees.

If you did not file taxes in recent years, or didn’t sign up for direct deposit on recent tax returns, you can go to https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payments for more information.

Scams to watch out for include:

Fake checks started as soon as the stimulus was announced. Watch out for checks written in odd amounts, including cents, or any check that requires you to verify receipt online or by calling a number.

Social media, phone or text messages that claim to be from the IRS or the Treasury Department or any government agency, trying to get in touch with you regarding your stimulus check. The US Government does not call, use social media or texting to contact you.

Government verification of your personal information by sending you a link or a website to click on, is a fraud. The government already has your information (such as Social Security number) and does not do this. It’s a fake.

Processing fees to speed up your check are fake. You cannot get your money quicker by answering these sorts of requests even though they claim to be from the IRS or another government agency. There is no way to “speed up” your payment by paying a “processing fee.”

Never forget these tips:

The government will never ask you to pay anything upfront in order to receive money. To get your stimulus check you will not have to pay any fee whatsoever.

You don’t have to provide any personal information to the government in order to receive payment. They will use your tax return information for a direct deposit. They will not ask for your Social Security number, bank account number or credit card number.

Never give out your personal information to someone you do not know. Scammers will call and try to get you to.

Official sounding names are easily faked. Sound-alikes and email and snail mail look-alikes are fakes. Scammers try to fool you by imitating official agencies.

Phone numbers on your Caller ID are easily faked. Don’t trust what your phone tells you about the caller.

If you have questions regarding suspicious calls, emails, mailings or texts about your stimulus check payment, contact your BBB at 800-649-6814 or visit bbb.org.