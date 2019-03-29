Bayer to Appeal $80 Million Jury Decision

Bayer, in response to an $80 million award to a California man suing the company over Roundup, says the verdict “does not change the weight of over four decades of extensive science.” Bayer will appeal the action, which is considered the phase two verdict in the case Hardeman v Monsanto. The jury found Bayer liable for Edwin Hardeman’s cancer. Bayer acquired Monsanto in a deal that closed last year. Bayer notes that the jury deliberated for more than four days before reaching a causation verdict in phase one, an indication that it was very likely divided over the scientific evidence. The legal rulings under which the court admitted expert scientific testimony from the plaintiff that it called “shaky” is one of several significant issues that the company may raise on appeal. Monsanto moved to exclude the same evidence before trial. Bayer offered sympathy for Hardeman and his family, but added “Bayer stands behind these products and will vigorously defend them.”