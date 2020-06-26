Bayer reaches agreements to resolve lawsuits

Bayer announced this week (Wed.) the company has reached a series of agreements to substantially resolve major legacy Monsanto litigation, including the U.S. Roundup product liability litigation and a separate agreement to resolve pending dicamba drift litigation.

Chris Turner, U.S. Country Division Head for Bayer explains what this means for growers.

Turner says this does not impact Bayer’s commitment to these and other technologies.

Turner adds Bayer is committed to serving farmers.

Bayer will make a total payment of $10.1 billion to resolve current and address potential future Roundup litigation, and also resolves dicamba drift litigation for payment of up to $400 million and most PCB water litigation exposure for payment of approximately $820 million.