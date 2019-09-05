Baumgart Transportation Hall of Honor banquet tonight in Fort Pierre
River Cities Public Transit executive director Ron Baumgart of Pierre will be inducted into the South Dakota Transportation Hall of Honor at a banquet this evening (Thurs.) in Fort Pierre.
Transit operations supervisor Brett Tschetter says Baumgart has spent his career looking for new ways to improve the transit systems across South Dakota.
River Cities Public Transit provides about 650,000 rides annually and gets 1400-1500 phone calls per day.