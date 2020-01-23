Battle of the Bands tonight for Capital Area United Way

The Capital Area United Way has reached about 85% of its fundraising campaign goal and hopes to reach 100% at tonight’s (Thurs.) 2nd annual Battle of the Bands being held at the St. Charles Lounge.

The event features local bands The Sidehackers and Homestretch Band. To winner will be determined by the number of votes each receives. You can buy 1 vote for $25 or 5 votes for $100.

Last year, The Sidehackers captured the most votes to claim the title of crowd favorite.

The Capital Area United Way supports more than 50 programs in Hughes and Stanley counties. This year’s “Be the Spark. Raise Your Hand” goal is $621,100. The campaign co-chairs are Jami and Steve Beck.