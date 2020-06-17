Batting Champ Back With SF Canaries

SIOUX FALLS – American Association batting champion Alay Lago is back with the Sioux Falls Canaries. Sioux Falls claimed Lago in the league’s dispersal draft. Lago hit .339 in 2019 to lead the league with 13 home runs, 30 doubles and 57 RBI. He was a postseason AA All-Star selection. At Sioux Falls Stadium last year, Lago hit .405 in 42 games with 7 homers. In the truncated 2020 American Association schedule, the Canaries will play 42 of their 60 games on their home field, which will be used as one of three “hubs.”

Lago was sent to the Cleburne Railroaders in January in exchange for K.C. Huth, Ryan Brett and Eudris Idrogo. Cleburne is one of the teams that will not play this season, so Lago was available in the dispersal draft.

The Canaries will begin the 2020 season at Sioux Falls Stadium on Friday, July 3 against the St. Paul Saints.