Basketball Camps Beginning in Pierre Later This Month

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor basketball camps for elementary, middle school and high school basketball players will begin as soon as school is out in Pierre. Camp coordinator and Pierre Governor head coach Terry Becker says the elementary and middle school camps will begin the Tuesday after Memorial Day with the high school camp to follow.

Coach Becker says the elementary and middle school camps will be more instructional with a lot of drill work over the camp.

And once again coach Becker says the Riggs Basketball Skills Academy will be held during the month of June.

While the first 3 camps are being held at the Riggs High Main and Elementary Gyms the Riggs Basketball Academy camps will be held at the Lincoln School Gym in northeast Pierre. If anyone has any questions about the camps, you can contact coach Becker at Riggs High School.