Basketball Action on DRG Stations Tonight

UNDATED – Two Central South Dakota boys basketball rivalries will resume on Dakota Radio Group stations this evening. On KGFX, the Sully Buttes Chargers open a busy week of play entertaining the Stanley County Buffaloes. The Chargers are 10-2 on the season following a six point win over Potter County last Thursday. The 9-5 Buffaloes are looking to get back on track after three straight losses, including a heart-breaking one point defeat at McLaughlin on Friday. Meanwhile, the next installment of the I-90 rivalry is also this evening in Murdo, on 94.5 FM KPLO where Jones County will host Lyman. Both teams have had their struggles this season, but both come into tonight’s action off of victories. The Raiders in fact have now won three straight after handling New Underwood at home on Saturday, while the Coyotes picked up a 14-point win over Wessington Springs in Highmore Action Club Classic on Saturday for just their second win of the season. Lyman beat Jones County, 64-62, in the fifth place game of the Jones County Invitational a few weeks ago. Both games tonight were originally scheduled for Jan. 24, but were weathered out.