Baseball Ready to Begin

PIERRE, S.D. – There will be a regional umpires meeting for those interested in working high school, Legion, amateurs and sub legion games for the upcoming season. The meeting will be held on April 8th at 10:00 A.M. at Stanley County Middle school – room 116.

And anyone who has any old or used baseball equipment like gloves, bats, catchers equipment and more and would like to donate them to the ‘Helping Kids Round First’ baseball group that sends the equipment to Nicaragua can do so by contacting Bill Ellwanger in Pierre at 280-2491. Ellwanger says that the items can be brought to the Game Time Performance camp April 22nd and 23rd during check in.