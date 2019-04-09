Baseball Home Opener Postponed

PIERRE, S.D. – The scheduled home opening doubleheader for the Pierre Governor high school club baseball team against Sioux Falls O’Gorman scheduled for Friday has been called off due to the impending late winter storm and blizzard that is predicted for Pierre and most of South Dakota. The games have not been rescheduled. The next games for the Pierre squad will be next Wednesday when they travel to Rapid City to face Rapid City Stevens in a doubleheader. The home opener is now on April 19th, a week from Friday, when the Governors are scheduled to host Mitchell at Hyde Stadium.