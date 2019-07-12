Bartlett Third to Begin Womens Match Play Golf State Tournament

BRANDON, S.D. – The 44th annual South Dakota Women’s Match Play Golf tournament got underway on Thursday along with the 99th South Dakota Men’s Match Play tournament at the Brandon Country Club in Brandon. Qualifying scores were fired on Thursday and Pierre native and USD golfer Katie Bartlett fired a 5 over par 76 and was tied with 5 other golfers for the top spot. After a scorecard playoff, Bartlett was placed third. Samantha Langford of Sioux Falls was placed at the top. Placing Third, Bartlett received a first round bye for the tournament and won’t golf her first match until around 4 pm on Friday. The men’s qualifying round saw Jon Emerson of Sioux Falls fired a 7 under 64 to finish one shot ahead of runner up Trevor Tobin of Brandon. Match play begins today for both the men and women. The tournament will wrap up with the championship matches on Sunday.