Barbara Nemec 1933 – 2019

HIGHMORE, SD – Barbara V. Nemec, 86, of Highmore, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre.

Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, October 31, 2019 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Highmore with Father Paul Josten, celebrant. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Highmore. Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m., Wednesday October 30, 2019 followed by a 7:00 p.m. wake service, all at the church.

Barbara was born January 1, 1933 in Yankton, South Dakota to Joseph Andrew and Ruth Mary (Harrison) Seiler. She lived her childhood years on a farm north of Vermillion, SD. She graduated from Vermillion High School in 1950 and attended Mount Marty College in Yankton, SD. In 1951, she took a teaching position in Midland, SD, where she taught at the Phoeba country school. She taught many Nemec children at this school, and eventually met her future husband, Edward Nemec, Jr. Barbara spent the next few years teaching school and attending summer classes at the University of South Dakota where she completed a degree in education.

Barbara and Edward were married on June 28, 1957 after a long-distance engagement while Edward completed his military commitment. They moved onto the Nemec ranch in Midland for a few years and had their first two children. In 1961, they bought a farm in Hyde County near Holabird, SD where they had five additional children. Barbara and Edward raised their family on the farm and lived there for almost 50 years before moving to a house in Highmore.

Barbara had a lengthy and varied teaching career. She taught for many years in rural one-room country schoolhouses in South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota. In Hyde County, she taught at Stephan, Washington, and Illinois country schools, and she had the distinction of being the last rural schoolteacher in Hyde County. She also taught junior high English, Reading, and Literature at Highmore Junior High. Barbara was an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Highmore, SD where she was a CCD teacher and a music leader.

Barbara was a true supporter of the arts and had countless artistic talents. As an author/writer, she entertained thousands with her weekly 90’s-era column This and That which was published by the Huron Daily Plainsman, and wrote children’s stories, poetry, and plays. As a musician, she sang at weddings and funerals, and she led the church choir for decades. As an artistic director, Barbara organized and directed many school plays, some of them her own original works. Many Hyde county residents will remember A Good Land, which she wrote and directed in 2003. As an all-around artist she provided her own illustrations and props for her stories and plays. She was also skilled in other creative outlets, such as ceramics, crafts, and sewing. She planned and decorated numerous Christmas trees in the county and state capitol, often hand-crafting the ornaments. In addition to her love and appreciation of the arts, Barbara was also an avid reader with a fondness for crossword puzzles.

Barbara’s spirit exuded compassion, beauty, and a sense of adventure. She had a gift for storytelling and would light up with joy when telling a dramatic or funny story. She loved to sing, and often sang all over the house as she did her work. She loved animals, especially cats and dogs, and was known to bring home strays that she later adopted. She liked gardening, and her flowers bloomed with radiant colors. Barbara enjoyed traveling and was able to visit many states in the US, as well as Mexico, England, Poland, Italy, and several other European countries. Barbara was a beloved wife, mother, sister, and friend.

Barbara is survived by her seven children: Nicholas (Mary Jo) Nemec and Victor (Dee) Nemec of Holabird, SD; Natalie (Dave) Syring of Edmond, OK; Bridget (Jimmy) Drummond of Wolf Point, MT; Rebecca Loughrie of Livingston, MT; Jennifer Nemec of Rochester, MN; and Barnabas Nemec of Taylor, MI; eight grandchildren: Suzanne (Derek) McCloud, Ana Nemec, Erin (Dan) Powell, Brigette (Justin) Downes, Daniel (Alyssa) Syring, Matthew Syring, Christopher Nemec and Natasha Nelson; nine great grandchildren Mya, Avery and Kate McCloud; Corbin and Adalyn Powell; Coralie and Kimber Downes; Aiden and Emma Syring and three sisters, Geraldine DeMers of Winner, SD; Dorothy Boever of Dell Rapids, SD and Lily Wilson of Highland, CA.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Nemec Jr.; her parents: Joseph and Ruth Seiler; and her brothers John Seiler, Michael Seiler, and David Seiler.

Luze Funeral Home of Highmore has been entrusted with Barbara’s arrangements. Visit www.familyfuneralhome.net.